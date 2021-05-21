MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

