Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $947,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $213.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.