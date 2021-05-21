Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 210,049 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $141.81 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

