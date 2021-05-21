Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 108,557 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,557 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.12% of Arko worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter valued at $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Arko stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on ARKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

