Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

