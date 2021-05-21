Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.02 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $3,920,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 800,654 shares of company stock worth $59,544,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

