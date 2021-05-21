Mercury 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,048.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $31,048.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.00385670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00200225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004116 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00875044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00029124 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.