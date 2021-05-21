Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Insider Hubert C. Chen Acquires 3,289 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) insider Hubert C. Chen purchased 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,871. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

