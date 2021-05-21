Michael W. Murphy Sells 1,319 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

