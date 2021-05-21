MicroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $294.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002648 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006440 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00076543 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

