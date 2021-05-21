Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,336,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $151.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.