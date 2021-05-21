Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 12.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $126,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average is $232.04. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.