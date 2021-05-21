Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 58,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,517,053 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,287,132,000 after acquiring an additional 383,690 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,229 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $282,271,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $102,079,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $246.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.