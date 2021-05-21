Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $286.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

