Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.04. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $176.60 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.