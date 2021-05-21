Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $45.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HNI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,693,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

