Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBPFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.