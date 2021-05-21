Mithril (MITH) Trading 53.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Mithril has a total market cap of $43.77 million and $13.07 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00249301 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001297 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

