Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,744 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.87 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

