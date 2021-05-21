Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,364 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,411 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $281.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.74 and its 200-day moving average is $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

