Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $1,684,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.86 and a 12-month high of $181.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.