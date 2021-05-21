Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

