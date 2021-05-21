MKM Partners Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

