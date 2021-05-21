Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 212,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.95. Model N has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

