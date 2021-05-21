Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Monro has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. 266,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

