Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.12 on Friday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

