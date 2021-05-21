Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $326.99 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.18 and its 200-day moving average is $290.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

