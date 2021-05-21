Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00487066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

