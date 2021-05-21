Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 95,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 684,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

Moovly Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

