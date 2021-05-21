Morgan Stanley Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

PRU stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

