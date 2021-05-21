Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Morgan Stanley worth $199,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.47 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

