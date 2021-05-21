Morgan Stanley Raises ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $7.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICL. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ICL opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

