Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

BUD opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.73. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

