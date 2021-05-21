Morgan Stanley Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $30.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EGHT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 154,946 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.