MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.25 ($123.82).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €68.90 ($81.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.27.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

