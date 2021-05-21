MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of MOR opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. MorphoSys has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 1.03.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

