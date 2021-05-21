Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,540. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

