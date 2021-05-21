Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

