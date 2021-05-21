M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,083 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.27 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.74 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

