M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $142.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.72. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

