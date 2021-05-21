M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.