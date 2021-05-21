M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Markel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,248.87 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $844.98 and a 52 week high of $1,250.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,191.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,082.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

