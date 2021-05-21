M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of A opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.