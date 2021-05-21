M&T Bank Corp Sells 11,403 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TransUnion by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,288,735 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

