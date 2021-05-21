M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,388 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

NYSE:DG opened at $204.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

