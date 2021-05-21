M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $117.36 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.93 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.