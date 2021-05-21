Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.43 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00068651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.76 or 0.01005748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.09116748 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Musiconomi is a decentralized platform that allows artists, DJs, bloggers, promoters, listeners, and other entrepreneurial music enthusiasts to share and promote music. MIC it an Ethereum-based utility token used as the payment mechanism within the Musiconomi's platform. MIC is also used as a reward for users that contribute to the ecosystem. It is also used as a ‘staking’ mechanism whereby token holders are able to access tools and features of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

