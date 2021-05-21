MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.12 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

