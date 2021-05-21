N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON BWNG opened at GBX 62.47 ($0.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £287.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.11. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 21.05 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.60 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

