NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 1,689,189 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 121,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NantHealth by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.